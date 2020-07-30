See All Podiatrists in Madison Heights, MI
Dr. Brenda Carnaghi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. 

Dr. Carnaghi works at Gentle Foot & Ankle Care in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI, Warren, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Randy Feldman Dpm LLC
    31017 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 828-1100
  2. 2
    Gentle Foot and Ankle Care
    4123 Martin Rd Ste 101, Commerce Township, MI 48390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 363-3777
  3. 3
    Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital
    11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 509-7086
  4. 4
    Randy Feldman Dpm LLC
    89 W South Blvd Ste 500, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 509-7086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Brenda Carnaghi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134248784
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Carnaghi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carnaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carnaghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carnaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carnaghi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carnaghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carnaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carnaghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carnaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carnaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

