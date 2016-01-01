See All Psychiatrists in Woodbury, NJ
Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.

Dr. Camacho Yeomans works at Newpoint Behavioral Health Care in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Deanna Pepe, DO
Dr. Deanna Pepe, DO
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Yingcheng Xu, MD
Dr. Yingcheng Xu, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newpoint Behavioral Health Care Inc.
    404 TATUM ST, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 845-8050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Woodbury

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Camacho Yeomans?

    Photo: Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Camacho Yeomans to family and friends

    Dr. Camacho Yeomans' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Camacho Yeomans

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD.

    About Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821175134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho Yeomans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camacho Yeomans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camacho Yeomans works at Newpoint Behavioral Health Care in Woodbury, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Camacho Yeomans’s profile.

    Dr. Camacho Yeomans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho Yeomans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho Yeomans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho Yeomans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brenda Camacho Yeomans, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.