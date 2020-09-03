Dr. Brenda Cacucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cacucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Cacucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr C is outstanding Surgeon and explains your situation in understandable terms. My last blocked small bowel, Dr C devised a plan to free-up obstruction without Surgery. Staff she has is the best.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- General Surgery
Dr. Cacucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cacucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cacucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cacucci has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cacucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cacucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cacucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cacucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cacucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.