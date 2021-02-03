See All Dermatologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Berberian works at BERBERIAN BRENDA J MD in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, MD
Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Frances Rotter, MD
Dr. Frances Rotter, MD
8 (138)
View Profile
Dr. Alexander Fischer, MD
Dr. Alexander Fischer, MD
8 (39)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Brenda J. Berberian MD LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1443, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-7660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berberian?

    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr. Berberian is extremely thorough and her follow up is excellent. Her bedside manner is wonderful for the patient. I would rate her an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10 and I have been seeing her for at least 10 years.
    Helen Pate — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berberian to family and friends

    Dr. Berberian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berberian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD.

    About Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063490027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • T Jefferson U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berberian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berberian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berberian works at BERBERIAN BRENDA J MD in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Berberian’s profile.

    Dr. Berberian has seen patients for Rosacea, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berberian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berberian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berberian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berberian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berberian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.