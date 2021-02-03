Dr. Berberian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Brenda J. Berberian MD LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1443, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-7660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berberian is extremely thorough and her follow up is excellent. Her bedside manner is wonderful for the patient. I would rate her an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10 and I have been seeing her for at least 10 years.
About Dr. Brenda Berberian, MD
- 40 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- T Jefferson U Hosp
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berberian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berberian has seen patients for Rosacea, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berberian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berberian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berberian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berberian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berberian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.