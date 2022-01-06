See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Brenda Bell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (37)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brenda Bell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Community Memorial Healthcare, Crete Area Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Lepard Paul A DDS Office in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lepard Paul A DDS Office
    4535 Normal Blvd Ste 292, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 489-3383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
  • Bryan East Campus
  • Community Memorial Healthcare
  • Crete Area Medical Center
  • Mary Lanning Healthcare
  • Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brenda Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003870635
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
