Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Bell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Community Memorial Healthcare, Crete Area Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lepard Paul A DDS Office4535 Normal Blvd Ste 292, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 489-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- Community Memorial Healthcare
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
I've been a patient of Dr. Bell for over 10 years. She is very attentive and spends time with me discussing my overall health not just my thyroid issues. I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Bell. She has treated my thyroid disorder with medications and she keeps my "numbers" right where they should be. I highly recommend Dr. Bell.
About Dr. Brenda Bell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003870635
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.