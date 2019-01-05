Dr. Baratta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenda Baratta, MD
Dr. Brenda Baratta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baratta works at
Jewish Home of Rochester2021 Winton Rd S, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 784-6400
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brenda Baratta is the most knowledgeable, compassionate, caring, kindhearted, and trustworthy doctor one could ever hope to have. Dr. Baratta is easy to talk to, she listens, she understands concerns, she responds, and she genuinely cares about her patients. Additionally, Dr. Baratta goes above and beyond to accommodate her patients appointment needs and she never makes you feel rushed. She is a wonderful human being and she is the type of doctor who all doctors should aspire to be.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003874322
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Dr. Baratta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baratta works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.