Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Axmann works at
Locations
-
1
Unified Womens Healthcare of Texas Pllc Dba6124 W Parker Rd Ste 334, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-0068
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Axmann?
I have been seeing Dr. Axmann for almost 10 years and she is an excellent doctor in every way. I recently had major surgery and she again exceeded all expectations and provided excellent care throughout. Sometimes you have to wait a little bit but I have discovered that is mostly due to the fact that she is very thorough with each patient and provides the time needed to appropriately care for you when it is your turn. I wish all doctors would meet her high standards.
About Dr. Brenda Axmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669421632
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Axmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axmann works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Axmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.