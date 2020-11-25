Dr. Brenda Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenda Acosta, MD
Dr. Brenda Acosta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Steward Multispecialty Associates Doral3901 NW 79th Ave Ste 222, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (786) 845-8989
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Excellent physician!! Would recommend her due to her knowledge and professionalism.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366480386
- University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital Program In Internal Medicine
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acosta speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
