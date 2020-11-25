Overview

Dr. Brenda Acosta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Acosta works at Steward Multispecialty Associates Doral in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.