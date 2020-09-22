Overview

Dr. Breigh Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.