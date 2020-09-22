Dr. Breigh Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Breigh Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Breigh Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster is by far the most intelligent OBGYN I have had!!! She researches thoroughly when there is a problem and goes at it aggressively to ensure the best treatment and care. She's brilliant!!! Her nurse Claire is just as amazing. If you call and leave a message, Claire calls back quickly. They follow-through and truly care.
About Dr. Breigh Foster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
