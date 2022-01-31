Dr. Brede Skillings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skillings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brede Skillings, MD
Overview
Dr. Brede Skillings, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Dr. Skillings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC4055 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 484-7986
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skillings?
Good
About Dr. Brede Skillings, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851741482
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skillings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skillings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skillings works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skillings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skillings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skillings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skillings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.