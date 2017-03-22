Dr. Breck Laudenberger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laudenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Breck Laudenberger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Breck Laudenberger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elkton, MD.
Dr. Laudenberger works at
Locations
-
1
Elkton Foot and Ankle Center PA205 E Main St Ste 111, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laudenberger?
The best Podiatrist I have ever been seen by. Very caring and makes you feel like you are his number one patient and still gets you in and out quickly. I can't recommend this Podiatrist enough.
About Dr. Breck Laudenberger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881694966
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laudenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laudenberger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laudenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laudenberger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laudenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laudenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laudenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laudenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.