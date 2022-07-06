Overview

Dr. Braulio Flores, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Orthopedics in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.