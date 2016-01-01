See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Braulio Alvarez, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Braulio Alvarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Baystate Med Center

Dr. Alvarez works at WellMed at Hillcroft in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WellMed at Hillcroft
    6430 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 709-1515
  2. 2
    Arnold J Wolf Dpm Inc
    7707 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-9999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Braulio Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407865579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baystate Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Braulio Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez works at WellMed at Hillcroft in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
