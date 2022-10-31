Overview

Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Belgrade College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Velimirovic works at Bratislav Velimirovic MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.