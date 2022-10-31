See All Neurosurgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Belgrade College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Velimirovic works at Bratislav Velimirovic MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Brain and Spine- East
    1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 110, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 857-4113
  2. 2
    Southwest Brain and Spine- West
    4532 N Mesa St Ste 2B, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 247-3150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 31, 2022
    My mom never had surgery and he went over MRI and explained why surgery was not the best option. We are grateful for his help
    — Oct 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD
    About Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1477533081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Belgrade College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velimirovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velimirovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velimirovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velimirovic works at Bratislav Velimirovic MD in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Velimirovic’s profile.

    Dr. Velimirovic has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velimirovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Velimirovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velimirovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velimirovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velimirovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

