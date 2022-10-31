Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velimirovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bratislav Velimirovic, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Belgrade College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Southwest Brain and Spine- East1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 110, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 857-4113
Southwest Brain and Spine- West4532 N Mesa St Ste 2B, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 247-3150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
My mom never had surgery and he went over MRI and explained why surgery was not the best option. We are grateful for his help
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian and Serbian
- 1477533081
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Belgrade College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
