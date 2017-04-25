Overview

Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Texas Houston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Runyan works at Central Texas Surgical Associates PA in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.