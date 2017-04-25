Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Texas Houston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Runyan works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Surgical Associates PA7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 500, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4271Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Runyan?
First class doctor and staff. Recommend highly.
About Dr. Bratcher Runyan, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1730300211
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Texas Houston
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runyan works at
Dr. Runyan has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.