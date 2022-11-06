Overview

Dr. Braswell Deen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Deen works at Deighton Family Practice in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.