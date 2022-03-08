Overview

Dr. Brant Victor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Victor works at Austin Surgeons, PLLC in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.