Dr. Brant Victor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brant Victor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brant Victor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Victor works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Surgeons Pllc3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 454-8725
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Victor?
Very good bedside manners. Makes you feel secure.
About Dr. Brant Victor, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184653321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Victor speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.