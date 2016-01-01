Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oelschlager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD
Overview
Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Oelschlager works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Department of Surgery1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oelschlager?
About Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093893455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oelschlager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oelschlager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oelschlager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oelschlager works at
Dr. Oelschlager has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastrectomy and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oelschlager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oelschlager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oelschlager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oelschlager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oelschlager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.