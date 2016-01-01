See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Oelschlager works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastrectomy and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uw Department of Surgery
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-4477
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrectomy
Acid Reflux Surgery
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrectomy
Acid Reflux Surgery

Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastrectomy
Acid Reflux Surgery
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Esophageal Cancer
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Stomach Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Barrett's Esophagus
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093893455
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brant Oelschlager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oelschlager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oelschlager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oelschlager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oelschlager works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Oelschlager’s profile.

    Dr. Oelschlager has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastrectomy and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oelschlager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oelschlager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oelschlager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oelschlager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oelschlager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

