Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. McCartan works at Northwest Surgery Center in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Surgery Center
    1233 N Mayfair Rd Ste 304, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 257-3322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2019
    I always look at reviews and ratings for my doctors. I would like to start by saying that I just had surgery by Dr. Brant. He was understanding, knowledgeable and compassionate - all things I look for in a doctor. My expectations were exceeded and my experience was amazing. If you want bunion and hammertoe surgery with minimal down time, no scar, little pain, and no metal in your body - see Dr. McCartan - no hesitations. I trusted him and it paid off. Just wish I didn’t wait so long to see him.
    Shelly in Wauwatosa, WI — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1174843593
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCartan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCartan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCartan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCartan works at Northwest Surgery Center in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. McCartan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCartan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCartan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCartan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCartan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

