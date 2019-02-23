Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCartan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM
Dr. Brant McCartan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Northwest Surgery Center1233 N Mayfair Rd Ste 304, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 257-3322
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
I always look at reviews and ratings for my doctors. I would like to start by saying that I just had surgery by Dr. Brant. He was understanding, knowledgeable and compassionate - all things I look for in a doctor. My expectations were exceeded and my experience was amazing. If you want bunion and hammertoe surgery with minimal down time, no scar, little pain, and no metal in your body - see Dr. McCartan - no hesitations. I trusted him and it paid off. Just wish I didn’t wait so long to see him.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. McCartan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCartan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCartan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCartan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCartan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCartan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCartan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.