Dr. Brant Lutsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Brant Lutsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Locations
GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1325 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (916) 669-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lutsi and his team (Joan and Margie) were wonderful. Prep was easy, appointment was on time and fully explained. Although a bit of a drive, will definately continue choosing Dr. Lutsi for my GI needs.
About Dr. Brant Lutsi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Keesler AFB Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
Dr. Lutsi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutsi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutsi has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.