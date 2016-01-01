Overview

Dr. Brant Luebbe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, CHI Health St. Francis and Memorial Community Health.



Dr. Luebbe works at Surgery Group Of Grand Island in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Port Placements or Replacements and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.