Dr. Brant Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brant Carroll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Eye Associates Northwest, Ballard1455 NW Leary Way Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 784-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Olympic View Optical5300 17th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 784-3350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Clear in diagnoses and communication, Dr. Carroll has the bedside manner that any patient would want - and an excellent staff to back him up. I appreciate when life is easy and you can rest knowing you are receiving the best care.
About Dr. Brant Carroll, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154307999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
