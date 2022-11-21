Overview

Dr. Brant Carroll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Carroll works at Eye Associates Northwest PC in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.