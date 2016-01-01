See All Physical Therapists in Duluth, MN
Physical Therapy
Accepting new patients
Dr. Branson Wetmore, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Wetmore works at Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)
    4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811666571
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Duluth
  • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
  • Essentia Health-Deer River

