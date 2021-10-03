Overview

Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Mangus works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.