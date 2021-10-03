Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD
Overview
Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Mangus works at
Locations
-
1
MMC Otolaryngology (ENT) & Audiology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Took time to address my issues. I highly recommend Dr. Mangus.
About Dr. Brannon Mangus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952576134
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Pensacola Christian College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangus works at
Dr. Mangus has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.