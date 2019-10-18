Overview

Dr. Brannon Frank, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Southwest and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Frank works at Direct Orthopedic Care in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.