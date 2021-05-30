See All Psychiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.

Dr. Stojanovic works at Florida Neuropsychiatric Inst in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Neuropsychiatric Inst
    420 NE 3RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 525-2003
  2. 2
    Florida Neuropsychiatric Institute Inc.
    2962 SW 26th Ter Ste 203, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 525-2003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Serbian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1588726020
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Univ Of Ill At Chicago-Michael Reese Hosp
Medical Education
  • University of Belgrade
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Branislav Stojanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stojanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stojanovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stojanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stojanovic works at Florida Neuropsychiatric Inst in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stojanovic’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stojanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stojanovic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stojanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stojanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

