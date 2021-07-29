Dr. Branislav Romanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Branislav Romanic, MD
Dr. Branislav Romanic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Hagerstown Rheumatology Associates LLC7115 Guilford Dr Ste 204, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 663-9570
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
An absolutely superb clinician as well as an extremely personable physician. He saved my life when I went into unexpected kidney failure and is incredibly thorough in his patient assessment and treatment
About Dr. Branislav Romanic, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Croatian and German
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Dr. Romanic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romanic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romanic has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romanic speaks Croatian and German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanic.
