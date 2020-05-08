Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Yeary works at
Avail Health and Wellness1900 Matlock Rd Ste 804, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 800-3211
Methodist Brain and Spine Institute Cedar Hill950 E Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-7863
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeary is an excellent doctor takes the time to listen to patients. I wish she was still practicing.
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952492209
- Baylor University
- Family Practice
Dr. Yeary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeary works at
Dr. Yeary speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.