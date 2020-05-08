See All Family Doctors in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD

Family Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Yeary works at Avail Health and Wellness in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Avail Health and Wellness
    1900 Matlock Rd Ste 804, Mansfield, TX 76063
    Methodist Brain and Spine Institute Cedar Hill
    950 E Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Hospital Affiliations
  Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hypogonadism
Perimenopause
Obesity
Hypogonadism
Perimenopause

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hypogonadism
Perimenopause
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chickenpox
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 08, 2020
    Dr. Yeary is an excellent doctor takes the time to listen to patients. I wish she was still practicing.
    About Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD

    Family Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1952492209
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor University
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandy Yeary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

