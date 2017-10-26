Dr. Brandy Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandy Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandy Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Partlow Harbin and Poist Obgyn MD PC701 University Blvd E Ste 502, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 349-4131
Obstetrics Gynecology Associates PA1793 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 842-1161Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is great!!
About Dr. Brandy Patterson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487771176
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.