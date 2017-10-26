Overview

Dr. Brandy Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Partlow Harbin & Poist OB/GYN in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.