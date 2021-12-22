Overview

Dr. Brandy Hood, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Hood works at Urology Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.