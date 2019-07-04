Overview

Dr. Brandy Dalby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Dalby works at Baylor Scott & White Family Health Center in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.