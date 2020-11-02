Dr. Brandt Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandt Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandt Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
Office999 Raritan Rd, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 769-3235
Barnabas Health Medical Group152 Central Ave Ste 202, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 769-3234
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been patients of Dr. Levin for 15 years. From annual physicals to more serious health situations, Dr. Levin has always been there for us and has provided excellent care. When my wife was suffering from an Asthma attack, Dr. Levin waited at the front door for us, helped my wife out of the car and immediately got her hooked up to a nebulizer/breathing machine. Good man, highly recommended.
About Dr. Brandt Levin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043378979
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|Umdnj University Hospital|Vet Affairs Med Center
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
