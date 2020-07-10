Dr. Brandt Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandt Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandt Jones, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
The Vein & Vascular Institute of Spring Hill13113 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 632-6157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9147Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The procedure was nearly pain free and Dr. Jones was very attentive and caring as was his assistant. I am very happy I chose this facility.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.