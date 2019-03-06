Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD
Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
The Vein Center at Eden Hill200 Banning St Ste 300, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 367-5808
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Had an embarrassing vein right front lower leg. Vein is gone Awesome
About Dr. Brandt Feuerstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235106097
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Haverford College
- General Surgery
