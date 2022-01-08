Dr. Brandon Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Woods, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Woods works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Neurological Institute40 S Kyrene Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 776-2982
-
2
Phoenix Neurological Institute, Inc1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 125, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 776-2982
- 3 606 N Country Club Dr Ste 5, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 776-2982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
I really enjoyed the staff and Dr. Woods. I will be seeing more of them, so hopefully they keep up the good work.
About Dr. Brandon Woods, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164713749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woods speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.