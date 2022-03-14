See All Hand Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Wilhelmi works at University Louisville Physicins in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Louisville Pulmonary and Critical Care Team
    550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-6511
  2. 2
    University of Louisville Physicians - Ear Nose and Throat - Brownsboro
    4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303
  3. 3
    UofL Health Care Outpatient Center
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Release

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 14, 2022
    Dr Wilhelmi is a very talented surgeon. He explains everything well and is caring and professional. His office staff is very kind and always called me back when I had questions or concerns. I highly recommend him to anyone needing surgery. I thank God for him every day! With the life changing results I have had, I would do it all over again!
    Becky M — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417943549
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilhelmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilhelmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilhelmi works at University Louisville Physicins in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Wilhelmi’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhelmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhelmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhelmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhelmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

