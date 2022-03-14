Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Wilhelmi works at
Locations
University of Louisville Pulmonary and Critical Care Team550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-6511
University of Louisville Physicians - Ear Nose and Throat - Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-8303
UofL Health Care Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilhelmi is a very talented surgeon. He explains everything well and is caring and professional. His office staff is very kind and always called me back when I had questions or concerns. I highly recommend him to anyone needing surgery. I thank God for him every day! With the life changing results I have had, I would do it all over again!
About Dr. Brandon Wilhelmi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilhelmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhelmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhelmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wilhelmi works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhelmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
