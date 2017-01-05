Dr. Brandon Varnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Varnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Varnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.
Dr. Varnell works at
Locations
1
Bailey Medical Center10502 N 110th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8410
- 2 6465 S Yale Ave Ste 900, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4800
3
Orthopedic Hopsital of Oklahoma2408 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 477-5100
4
Surgical Associates Inc2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 505-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varnell performed the Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy on me. He was very up front about about what to expect from the surgery, and he was laid back and very easy to talk to. My surgery was 12/21/16 and I am very pleased with Dr Varnell’s work.
About Dr. Brandon Varnell, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Varnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.