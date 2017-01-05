Overview

Dr. Brandon Varnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.



Dr. Varnell works at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.