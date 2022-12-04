See All Podiatrists in Modesto, CA
Overview

Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Tullis works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -
    600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 544-6088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM
    About Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1568410348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Tullis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tullis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tullis works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tullis’s profile.

    Dr. Tullis has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tullis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

