Overview

Dr. Brandon Tinkler, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Tinkler works at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.