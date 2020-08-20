Dr. Brandon Sumner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Sumner, DO
Dr. Brandon Sumner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX.
TexomaCare - General Surgery5012 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sumner saved my husband's life. He is a cancer patient who had bowel obstructions. Dr. Sumner didn't want to rush surgery trying to let the obstructions correct themselves. He finally decided that surgery was my husband's only hope. Dr. Sumner performed the surgery, and my husband has completely recovered. We appreciate his professionalism and skills.
About Dr. Brandon Sumner, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1295098499
Dr. Sumner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumner has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sumner speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.