Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD

Ophthalmic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Suedekum works at Brandon Suedekum MD PC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Brandon Suedekum MD PC
    Brandon Suedekum MD PC
14256 N Northsight Blvd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(623) 249-7589
  2
    Brandon Suedekum MD PC
    Brandon Suedekum MD PC
595 N Dobson Rd # A-15, Chandler, AZ 85224
(623) 249-7589
  3
    Brandon Suedekum MD PC
    Brandon Suedekum MD PC
12647 W Smokey Dr Ste 115 Bldg F, Surprise, AZ 85378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract Surgery Complications
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract Surgery Complications

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract Surgery Complications
Posterior Capsule Clouding
Sutureless Cataract Surgery
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Concentra
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CRS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD
    About Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD

    • Ophthalmic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033162581
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Fairview Hospital
    • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    • UMKC Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suedekum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suedekum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suedekum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Suedekum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suedekum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suedekum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suedekum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

