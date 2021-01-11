Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suedekum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Suedekum works at
Locations
Brandon Suedekum MD PC14256 N Northsight Blvd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (623) 249-7589
Brandon Suedekum MD PC595 N Dobson Rd # A-15, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (623) 249-7589
Brandon Suedekum MD PC12647 W Smokey Dr Ste 115 Bldg F, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Concentra
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CRS
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgical experience. No pain and three days past it my vision is greatly improved. The office staff is courteous and efficient and helpful
About Dr. Brandon Suedekum, MD
- Ophthalmic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033162581
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Fairview Hospital
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- UMKC Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suedekum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suedekum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suedekum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suedekum speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Suedekum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suedekum.
