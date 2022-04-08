Dr. Kenneth Strenge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strenge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Strenge, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Strenge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Strenge works at
Locations
Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky200 Clint Hill Blvd, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-9461
Tas of Illinois LLC1811 E 5th St, Metropolis, IL 62960 Directions (618) 309-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Doctor! He did my second neck surgery and it feels like it did when I was young! Orthopedic institute has high standards of care!
About Dr. Kenneth Strenge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386865426
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strenge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strenge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strenge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strenge works at
Dr. Strenge has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strenge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Strenge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strenge.
