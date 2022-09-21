Dr. Brandon Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Stahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Stahl, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
Dr. Stahl works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 350, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1956
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stahl?
Dr. Stahl is very personable and professional. He explains the issue I have and answers all my questions. He listens to me and does not rush through our appointment. I recommend Dr Stahl for medical treatment.
About Dr. Brandon Stahl, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English
- 1104036136
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl works at
Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.