Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD
Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Pacific Spine And Pain Center5127 W Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 713-6515
Pacific Spine and Pain Center a division of BASS Medical Group805 W Acequia Ave Ste 1D, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 713-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He does a wonderful job of giving me my back shots. No pain for months, I have never had relief like this before. He is gentle and kind. I would highly recommend him to anyone experiencing pain.
About Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- Georgetown University
- Brigham Young University
