Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (32)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Sorensen works at Pacific Spine And Pain Center in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

8 (35)
8 (6)
8 (86)
Locations

    Pacific Spine And Pain Center
    5127 W Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 713-6515
    Pacific Spine and Pain Center a division of BASS Medical Group
    805 W Acequia Ave Ste 1D, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 713-6515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Sep 10, 2022
He does a wonderful job of giving me my back shots. No pain for months, I have never had relief like this before. He is gentle and kind. I would highly recommend him to anyone experiencing pain.
Katy Easlon — Sep 10, 2022
    Katy Easlon — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Sorensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487898938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen works at Pacific Spine And Pain Center in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sorensen’s profile.

    Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

