Dr. Brandon Snead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Snead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Snead, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Snead works at
Locations
Nevada Sports and Spine1358 Paseo Verde Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 518-5774Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Optimal Medical & Rehabilitation1341 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 518-5774
Nevada Sports and Spine6765 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 518-5774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phase 1 Sports5137 W Oquendo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 641-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about how fabulous Dr. Brandon Snead is as a caring physician. I had an unfortunate accident in La Jolla CA. that required emergency surgery in the left arm to the Humerus bone and 21 staples were needed. After I was released from the hospital, I return home to Las Vegas where I reside and had the task of finding a doctor here locally to remove the stitches so I would not have to return to La Jolla and have the original surgeon remove them. It was quite a task finding someone but Dr. Brandon Snead came through like a shining knight on a white horse to save the day. He was not only able to get me in the day the stitches needed to come out but he was so gentle a caring and removed them without any pain. His office staff was very professional, besides having to fill out the necessary paperwork need, there was no wait time and he saw me immediately. I can't express my gratitude enough for Dr. Snead and his caring staff in helpin me through this stressful situation.
About Dr. Brandon Snead, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174766620
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.