Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD
Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Baylor Coll Mdcne Oncolgy Clnc6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Ben Taub Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Dr. Smaglo was my wife’s Oncologist and his care of and for her was outstanding. He was quick to communicate both day, night and weekends. He explained everything in ways we could understand and he was very compassionate. He made my wife, me and our family feel like my wife was his only patient. On his way to the airport to start his life in Houston, he called me to wish my wife well and to answer any questions I might have. I cannot say enough good things about this amazing man.
About Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134310576
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Medical Oncology
