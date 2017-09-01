Overview

Dr. Brandon Smaglo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Smaglo works at Baylor Coll Mdcne Oncolgy Clnc in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.