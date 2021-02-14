Dr. Brandon Sick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Sick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Sick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Rock Hill Primary Care724 Arden Ln Ste 235, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-7425
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr sick, he’s a wonderful doctor who takes the time and listens to you, He knows what he’s doing and helps with the problem
About Dr. Brandon Sick, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- McLeod Regional Medical Center McLeod Fam Med
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.