Dr. Brandon Shutty, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Shutty, DO is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL.
Dr. Shutty works at
PHDermatology4197 WOODLANDS PKWY, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 786-3810Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Dermatology
- English, Polish
Dr. Shutty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shutty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shutty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shutty works at
Dr. Shutty has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shutty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shutty speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shutty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shutty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shutty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shutty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.