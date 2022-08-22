See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norwalk, CT
Overview

Dr. Brandon Shulman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. 

Dr. Shulman works at OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Norwalk
    761 Main Ave Ste 115, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 845-2200
  2. 2
    OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Westport
    323 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 845-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Bicep Repairs
Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Radial Styloidectomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Brandon Shulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972914067
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

