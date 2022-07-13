Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehlke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School - D.D.S.|University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School, Doctorate Of Dental Surgery.
Locations
Periodontics and Implant Dentistry6609 Blanco Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (512) 881-4359Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Jan for a cleaning, she was very thorough and gave me great feedback and advice on how to better care for my teeth and gums. I felt so relaxed that I almost fell asleep during the appointment. I'll definitely be returning and would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS
- Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316129034
Education & Certifications
- Periodontics-University Of Texas Health Science Center In San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School - D.D.S.|University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School, Doctorate Of Dental Surgery
Dr. Sehlke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehlke accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehlke speaks Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehlke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehlke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehlke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehlke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.