Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School - D.D.S.|University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School, Doctorate Of Dental Surgery.

Dr. Sehlke works at Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Periodontics and Implant Dentistry
    6609 Blanco Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 881-4359
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Cavity
Dental Bone Loss
Bone Grafting
Cavity
Dental Bone Loss

Bone Grafting
Cavity
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Dental Bone Loss
Dental Implant
Dental Injury
Edentulism
Gum Disease
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy
Microsurgical Procedure
Oral Sedation
Periodontitis
Teeth Extraction
Tooth Decay
Tooth Loss
Toothache
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 13, 2022
    Saw Jan for a cleaning, she was very thorough and gave me great feedback and advice on how to better care for my teeth and gums. I felt so relaxed that I almost fell asleep during the appointment. I'll definitely be returning and would recommend her to anyone.
    Crystal S. — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316129034
    Education & Certifications

    • Periodontics-University Of Texas Health Science Center In San Antonio
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School - D.D.S.|University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School, Doctorate Of Dental Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehlke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sehlke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sehlke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sehlke works at Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sehlke’s profile.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehlke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehlke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehlke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehlke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

